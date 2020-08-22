Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Hold

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Otonomy, Inc. engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in the otology market. It develops therapeutics for treatment of inner and middle ear disorders. The Company’s product candidates under development includes AuriPro to treat pediatric patients with middle ear effusion; and OTO-104 for the treatment of patients with Ménière’s disease. Otonomy, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Monday, July 6th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Otonomy in a report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Otonomy in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Otonomy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Shares of Otonomy stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96. Otonomy has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.89.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.01). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 125.30% and a negative net margin of 11,386.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Otonomy will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 387.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 974,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 774,259 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 9.0% in the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,651,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after purchasing an additional 135,782 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otonomy by 28.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 35,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Otonomy in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

About Otonomy

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Ménière's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a proprietary formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

