Zacks Investment Research Downgrades OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OceanFirst Financial Corp. is a holding company for the OceanFirst Bank. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of OceanFirst Financial from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens raised shares of OceanFirst Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.63.

NASDAQ OCFC opened at $15.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. OceanFirst Financial has a 1 year low of $11.60 and a 1 year high of $25.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $953.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.93.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. OceanFirst Financial had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $90.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that OceanFirst Financial will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This is a positive change from OceanFirst Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCFC. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1,517.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,234 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 40.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,244 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides a range of community banking services. The company offers various deposit products to retail, government, and business customers, including money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits.

