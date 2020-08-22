Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) to Hold

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mimecast Limited offers cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom and South Africa. The Company offers email management services that protect the organization against spam, viruses, malware, emerging threats, and other challenges. Mimecast Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MIME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mimecast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.22.

NASDAQ:MIME opened at $46.40 on Thursday. Mimecast has a 52 week low of $25.14 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 580.00, a PEG ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.26.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Mimecast had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $115.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Mimecast’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mimecast will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $2,029,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 235,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $10,201,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,451,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,016,777.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,042 shares of company stock worth $17,799,382 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Mimecast by 31.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Mimecast during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Mimecast during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

