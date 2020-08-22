Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CPCAY. CLSA downgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of CATHAY PAC AIRW/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

OTCMKTS CPCAY opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.38. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.89. CATHAY PAC AIRW/S has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

About CATHAY PAC AIRW/S

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline that provides scheduled passenger and cargo services to approximately 200 destinations in Asia, North America, Australia, Europe, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Airline Business and Non-Airline Business. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong.

