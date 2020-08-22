Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) to Post $0.41 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 559,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 102,145 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 21.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 767,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after buying an additional 136,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 55.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 48,646 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

