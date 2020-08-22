Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) to Post $0.41 EPS

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC) to announce $0.41 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at $1.33. Tenet Healthcare reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to $5.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $4.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $1.97. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.28% and a positive return on equity of 82.35%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $26.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.60. Tenet Healthcare has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THC. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 559,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after acquiring an additional 171,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 6.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,432,000 after purchasing an additional 102,145 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 271,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 21.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 767,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,047,000 after buying an additional 136,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 55.2% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 136,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 48,646 shares during the period. 99.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Further Reading: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenet Healthcare (THC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.