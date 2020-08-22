Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) to Announce $1.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) to post $1.10 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MSA Safety’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16. MSA Safety reported earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSA Safety will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MSA Safety.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.12. MSA Safety had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $314.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. CJS Securities assumed coverage on shares of MSA Safety in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSA Safety presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.25.

In other MSA Safety news, Director William M. Lambert sold 53,922 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.03, for a total value of $6,687,945.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,191.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 9,585 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $1,188,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,894 shares of company stock valued at $9,315,005 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 37,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 4,395.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 223,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,620,000 after purchasing an additional 218,890 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1,730.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 14,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $124.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.26. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $142.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.83%.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

