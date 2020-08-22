Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to Announce $2.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to post earnings of $2.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year earnings of $2.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $350.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.81 million. Cubic had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CUB shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Cubic from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cubic in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Cubic in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cubic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cubic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of CUB opened at $45.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Cubic has a 52-week low of $30.86 and a 52-week high of $75.20.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.63%.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,111.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Cubic during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Cubic by 119.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Cubic during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cubic in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cubic by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

