Zacks: Analysts Expect Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simmons First National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.49. Simmons First National posted earnings of $0.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simmons First National will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $2.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Simmons First National.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $213.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on SFNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.40.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $167,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 451,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,546,505.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Simmons First National by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its position in Simmons First National by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 152,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 27.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SFNC opened at $16.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Simmons First National has a one year low of $13.75 and a one year high of $27.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 24.91%.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

