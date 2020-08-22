Zacks: Analysts Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts forecast that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. RBB Bancorp posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.40 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on RBB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

In other news, Director James Kao acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.08 per share, with a total value of $26,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 408,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,348,098.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in RBB Bancorp by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $12.90 on Wednesday. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $259.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.31%.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

