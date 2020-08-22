Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO Sells $217,176.15 in Stock

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total value of $217,176.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,056.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $96.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.93. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.95 and a 12 month high of $119.59.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 355.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,889 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $111,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YUM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.72.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

