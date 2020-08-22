Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company. It focuses on the development of disruptive technologies for improvement in crop yield to enhance global food security. The company is working on new approaches, to improve fundamental elements of plant photosynthetic efficiency and optimizing carbon metabolism for better production. It operates primarily in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Canada. Yield10 Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Metabolix, Inc., is based in Woburn, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. National Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research note on Friday, May 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:YTEN opened at $5.05 on Friday. Yield10 Bioscience has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $37.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.13 and a 200 day moving average of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.15.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.38. Yield10 Bioscience had a negative net margin of 1,861.39% and a negative return on equity of 347.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yield10 Bioscience will post -5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:YTEN) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.52% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.76% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc, an agricultural bioscience company, engages in developing disruptive technologies for enhancing crop yield in the United States and Canada. The company, through its Smart Carbon Grid for Crops and T3 platforms, is involved in improving fundamental crop yield through enhanced photosynthetic carbon capture, as well as increased carbon utilization efficiency to increase seed yield.

