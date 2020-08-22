Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Update

Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,200 shares, a drop of 28.9% from the July 15th total of 98,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 877,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YTRA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the second quarter worth about $3,613,000. Mak Capital One LLC raised its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 89.1% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 5,131,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,796 shares during the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 0.9% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Yatra Online by 3.4% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 683,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yatra Online in the second quarter worth about $441,000. 38.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $42.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.78. Yatra Online has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.