Xtra Gold Resources (TSE:XTG) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.88

Xtra Gold Resources Corp (TSE:XTG)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and traded as high as $1.12. Xtra Gold Resources shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 35,555 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $46.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.64.

Xtra Gold Resources Company Profile (TSE:XTG)

Xtra-Gold Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Ghana, West Africa. Its mining portfolio consists of 225.87 square kilometers, including 33.65 square kilometers of the Kibi project; 51.67 square kilometers of the Banso project; 55.28 square kilometers of the Muoso project; 44.76 square kilometers of the Kwabeng project; and 40.51 square kilometers of the Pameng project.

