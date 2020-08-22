XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) Major Shareholder Purchases $33,880.64 in Stock

XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,772 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.12 per share, for a total transaction of $33,880.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMA opened at $19.53 on Friday. XOMA Corp has a 12 month low of $14.14 and a 12 month high of $28.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average is $21.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that XOMA Corp will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. XOMA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOMA. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in XOMA by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,026,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,557,000 after buying an additional 1,252,772 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $988,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in XOMA in the 1st quarter valued at about $652,000. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. boosted its position in XOMA by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 415,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after buying an additional 28,380 shares during the period. 43.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

