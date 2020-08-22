XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) Short Interest Update

XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 52.9% from the July 15th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in XCel Brands stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,833 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,708 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.56% of XCel Brands worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut XCel Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of XCel Brands stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. XCel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.03 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The textile maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. XCel Brands had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 20.37%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XCel Brands will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

