WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 463.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,659 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WP Carey were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in WP Carey by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in WP Carey by 1,832.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 13,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in WP Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $70.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.76. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $93.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $290.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.88 million. WP Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WPC shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WP Carey in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Further Reading: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.