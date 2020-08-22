WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 753,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,949 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.51% of WNS worth $41,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in WNS by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in WNS by 261.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in WNS during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in WNS by 2,074.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WNS opened at $65.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39. WNS has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.32 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.91.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

