Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $3,393.24

Wizz Air Holdings PLC (LON:WIZZ) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,393.24 and traded as high as $3,604.00. Wizz Air shares last traded at $3,594.00, with a volume of 125,539 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,980 ($52.03) price objective on shares of Wizz Air in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wizz Air from GBX 3,400 ($44.45) to GBX 3,800 ($49.68) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($45.76) to GBX 3,730 ($48.76) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,005 ($52.36) to GBX 4,143 ($54.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,808.08 ($49.79).

Get Wizz Air alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,398.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,223.48.

In related news, insider Diederik Pen sold 14,000 shares of Wizz Air stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,616 ($47.27), for a total transaction of £506,240 ($661,838.15).

About Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Tour Operator. The Airline segment operates under the Wizz Air brand.

Further Reading: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Wizz Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wizz Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.