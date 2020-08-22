Wintrust Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV)

Wintrust Investments LLC trimmed its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc (NYSE:NUV) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUV. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth $124,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the first quarter worth $2,534,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 671,639 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 9.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,404,651 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,989,000 after acquiring an additional 390,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 15.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 182,293 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 24,952 shares during the last quarter. 12.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NUV opened at $10.66 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $11.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

