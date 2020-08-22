Wintrust Investments LLC Buys 6,553 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ)

Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDJ. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr by 67.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr during the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the second quarter valued at about $77,000.

BDJ stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

