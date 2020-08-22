Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) Short Interest Down 34.6% in July

Wins Finance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:WINS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,900 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the July 15th total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Wins Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Eight Capital upgraded Wins Finance to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

Shares of WINS opened at $24.60 on Friday. Wins Finance has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $76.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24.

Wins Finance Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financing solutions for small and medium enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers financial guarantees, as well as financial leasing, advisory, consultancy, and agency services in Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province, and Beijing.

