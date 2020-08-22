Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Winmark stock opened at $155.67 on Friday. Winmark has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $215.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $582.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.78.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter. Winmark had a net margin of 43.68% and a negative return on equity of 306.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.39 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Winmark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In related news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 12,500 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.55, for a total value of $2,044,375.00. Also, Director Mark L. Wilson sold 7,000 shares of Winmark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $1,184,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,620.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,267 shares of company stock worth $4,316,433 in the last ninety days. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Winmark by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Winmark by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 16,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Winmark by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Winmark by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Winmark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Company Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of 5 retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Music Go Round, and Style Encore brand names.

