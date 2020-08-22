Wincanton (LON:WIN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $215.88

Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $215.88 and traded as low as $191.00. Wincanton shares last traded at $196.50, with a volume of 138,580 shares trading hands.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wincanton in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 181.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 215.39.

In related news, insider Stewart Oades acquired 10,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 186 ($2.43) per share, for a total transaction of £19,822.02 ($25,914.52).

Wincanton Company Profile (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

