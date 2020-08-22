WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

WillScot Corp (NASDAQ:WSC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,540,000 shares, a growth of 38.7% from the July 15th total of 8,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days. Currently, 24.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

WSC opened at $18.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.04. WillScot has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $19.79.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.40 million. WillScot had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WillScot will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WillScot from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WillScot from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on WillScot in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of WillScot in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

In other WillScot news, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 52,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $934,332.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,115,656 shares in the company, valued at $37,806,772.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 56.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,981,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,410 shares during the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 176.6% in the first quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,430,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,486,000 after acquiring an additional 913,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 438.3% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 938,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after acquiring an additional 764,002 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 553.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 897,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,033,000 after acquiring an additional 760,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of WillScot by 266.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 986,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,127,000 after acquiring an additional 717,309 shares during the last quarter.

About WillScot

Willscot Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of modular space and portable storage markets. Its services include furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate. The company was founded by Albert Vaughn Williams in 1944 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

