William G. Lennie Sells 13,199 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Stock

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $283.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $290.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 99.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after buying an additional 1,577,704 shares during the period. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

