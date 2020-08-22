Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Willdan Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Willdan Group has a twelve month low of $17.92 and a twelve month high of $39.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 3.16% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The company had revenue of $83.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willdan Group will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 4,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $112,106.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,270,646.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raymond W. Holdsworth, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $47,580.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,465,609 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Willdan Group by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 876,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after purchasing an additional 497,934 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Willdan Group by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 261,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Willdan Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 532,095 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,371,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Willdan Group by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 489,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 74,577 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Willdan Group by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive survey, program design, master planning, benchmarking analysis, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.