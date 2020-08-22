Western Forest Products Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Western Forest Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.40 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 10th.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.
