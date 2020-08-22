Western Forest Products Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:WEF)

Western Forest Products Inc (TSE:WEF) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Western Forest Products in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $1.40 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ FY2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.00 to C$1.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Western Forest Products stock opened at C$1.23 on Thursday. Western Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$0.58 and a 12-month high of C$1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $405.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.90.

Western Forest Products Company Profile

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company. The company is involved in timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. It offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

Recommended Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.