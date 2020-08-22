Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 30.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of DMO opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $22.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,833 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

