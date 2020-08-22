Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) Announces $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Inc (NYSE:DMO) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.
Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 30.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Shares of DMO opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $22.40.
Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Mrtg Defined Oppn Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.