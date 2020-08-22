Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:HYI)

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI (NYSE:HYI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has decreased its dividend by 18.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HYI opened at $14.55 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day moving average of $13.93. Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $16.46.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Dfnd Opp FI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.