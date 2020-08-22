West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $3.13 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFT) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.96. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.69 EPS.

WFT has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$65.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$77.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$49.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$54.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of WFT opened at C$74.47 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$21.60 and a 52-week high of C$74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$46.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion and a PE ratio of -134.67.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and paper in western Canada and the southern United States. The company offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, as well as newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products. It also provides treated wood, medium density fiberboard panels, laminated veneer lumber panels, and plywood; northern bleached softwood Kraft pulp used to produce various paper products, including printing and writing papers, specialty grades, and various tissue products; and bleached chemical thermo-mechanical pulp that is used to produce coated board grades, printing and writing paper, and paper towel/napkin grades, as well as specialty papers and tissue grades.

