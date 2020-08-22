WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of WFAFY stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $17.69.

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR Company Profile

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail, coal mining and production, gas processing and distribution, industrial and safety product distribution, chemicals and fertilizers manufacturing, and investment businesses in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates 809 Coles supermarkets; 899 liquor stores under the Liquorland, Vintage Cellars, and First Choice Liquor brands; 88 hotels; 711 convenience outlets; and an online supermarket.

