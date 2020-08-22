WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Update

WESFARMERS LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a decline of 34.8% from the July 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of WFAFY stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.87. WESFARMERS LTD/ADR has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $17.69.
WESFARMERS LTD/ADR Company Profile
