Wedbush Boosts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $300.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) had its price objective raised by Wedbush from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Home Depot’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.74 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.02 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HD. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $286.33.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $283.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.22. The company has a market capitalization of $301.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $290.58.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 2nd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total value of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 6.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,547,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,933,597,000 after buying an additional 5,714,595 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $77,291,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Home Depot by 99.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,158,138 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $780,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,704 shares during the last quarter. 69.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.