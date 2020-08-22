Watkin Jones PLC (LON:WJG) Insider Richard Simpson Sells 209,883 Shares of Stock

Watkin Jones PLC (LON:WJG) insider Richard Simpson sold 209,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 146 ($1.91), for a total transaction of £306,429.18 ($400,613.39).

LON WJG opened at GBX 145 ($1.90) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.97. Watkin Jones PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 118.17 ($1.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 299.50 ($3.92). The company has a market capitalization of $370.80 million and a PE ratio of 8.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 141.43 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 178.92.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WJG. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Monday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) price objective on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Watkin Jones in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Watkin Jones plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. It develops and constructs multi occupancy property assets focusing on student accommodations. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build To Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments.

