Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 430,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Waste Management worth $45,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.95, for a total transaction of $33,689.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,072.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $111.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.44.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WM. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC cut Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.50.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

