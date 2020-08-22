Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Price Target Raised to C$2.75 at Cormark

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) had its price target lifted by Cormark from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Shares of CVE:VHI opened at C$2.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.74. Vitalhub has a 52 week low of C$1.20 and a 52 week high of C$2.43. The stock has a market cap of $42.48 million and a PE ratio of -42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.62.

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vitalhub will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

VitalHub Corp. develops and supports Web, mobile, electronic healthcare record solutions and blockchain technology to create disruptive software as a service based healthcare applications in Canada. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

