Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 8,904 Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth $130,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:RSG opened at $89.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.79.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Republic Services’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is a positive change from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on RSG. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.23.

In other news, President Ark Jon Vander sold 16,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $1,474,162.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $403,005.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,900 shares of company stock worth $9,363,843. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

