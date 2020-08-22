Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 12,285 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACAD. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 8,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 95,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 20,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 63,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Yang sold 27,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $1,532,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,704 shares in the company, valued at $714,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 82,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,117,218.85. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,846.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACAD opened at $38.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.44 and a current ratio of 8.51. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.17. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 57.28% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ACAD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.18.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

