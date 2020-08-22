Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 475 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,928,000. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $1,779.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,718.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,606.64. The stock has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $23.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNG. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,200.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,535.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.26.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

