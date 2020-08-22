Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 113.9% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Centene by 39.0% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director Robert K. Ditmore sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $2,176,978.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,861 shares of company stock worth $13,843,387 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

CNC opened at $62.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. Centene Corp has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $74.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.48 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Centene Corp will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CNC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Centene from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.92.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a diversified and multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. The company's Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which covers dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Corp (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.