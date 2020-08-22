Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $692,000 Investment in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,837,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,603,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,092,000. 69.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VIAC opened at $26.51 on Friday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $44.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.22.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.33. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ViacomCBS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ViacomCBS in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.74.

In other ViacomCBS news, Director Linda M. Griego sold 18,075 shares of ViacomCBS stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $514,956.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

