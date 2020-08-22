Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $632,000 Investment in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,597 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,619,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $138,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,616,964 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,510,000 after buying an additional 110,089 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,398,364 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,784,000 after buying an additional 27,491 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.5% in the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 594,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,947,000 after buying an additional 25,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 587,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,318,000 after purchasing an additional 148,471 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AYI opened at $108.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.37. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.46 and a 1-year high of $143.55.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.72. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $776.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AYI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.11.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

