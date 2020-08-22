Virtu Financial LLC Invests $673,000 in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,205 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 326.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774 shares in the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $635,000. 61.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks stock opened at $222.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks Inc has a fifty-two week low of $156.63 and a fifty-two week high of $267.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.90.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $540.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.56 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 34.67%. Arista Networks’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks Inc will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ita M. Brennan sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.20, for a total transaction of $881,106.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,150.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 15,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $3,737,809.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,323. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,687 shares of company stock worth $20,043,658. Corporate insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANET. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on Arista Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Nomura Instinet upped their price target on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.12.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

