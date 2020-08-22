Virtu Financial LLC Invests $604,000 in Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MYOV. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. 33.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MYOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.36.

In other Myovant Sciences news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $81,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,354 shares of company stock valued at $107,080. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $18.59 on Friday. Myovant Sciences Ltd has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $22.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.47.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.31. Research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences Ltd will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

