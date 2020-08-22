Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 19,234 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 5.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,519,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,077,000 after purchasing an additional 270,145 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,788,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,160,000 after purchasing an additional 156,422 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,222,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,668,000 after purchasing an additional 71,968 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,027,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,366,000 after purchasing an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 45.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,948,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,281,000 after purchasing an additional 607,012 shares during the last quarter. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LNC shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lincoln National from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

NYSE LNC opened at $34.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.91. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $62.95. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.55). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

