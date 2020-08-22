Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Vipshop from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Vipshop from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Vipshop from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vipshop from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.77.

NYSE VIPS opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Vipshop has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $24.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.38.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $1.68. The business had revenue of $23.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.67 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vipshop during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth about $35,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 52.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 49.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

