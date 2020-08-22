Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James set a $14.00 price target on shares of Village Farms International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Village Farms International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Village Farms International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.96.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $4.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $285.96 million, a P/E ratio of -31.06 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.99. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $12.53.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 151,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $948,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,289,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,060,956.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Village Farms International by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Village Farms International by 7.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Village Farms International during the first quarter worth $1,594,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Village Farms International by 47.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. The company operates in two segments, Produce Business and Energy Business. It also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority.

