Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 171,966 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,585,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171,966 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.5% of Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Johnson & Johnson worth $363,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 38,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after buying an additional 24,088 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,932,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,590,000 after buying an additional 317,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 428,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,321,000 after buying an additional 70,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $152.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $398.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Independent Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.38.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.47, for a total value of $4,276,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,682 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,444.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

