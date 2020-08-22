Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 52,143 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.30% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $42,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis R M Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 8,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $348.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $339.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $318.44. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $214.22 and a 12 month high of $384.47.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

