Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 38.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,877 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,970 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Citrix Systems worth $41,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CTXS. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 191.2% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 472.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,885 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,912 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Citrix Systems by 8.1% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,338 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at $55,960,000. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CTXS. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Citrix Systems from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.77.

CTXS opened at $143.23 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.19 and a 12 month high of $173.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.12.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The cloud computing company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.30. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 201.80% and a net margin of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $799.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. Citrix Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.90%.

In other Citrix Systems news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,004 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $882,648.04. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,420 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.91, for a total value of $917,482.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,593,830.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,407 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

