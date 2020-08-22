Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $47.74 Million Stock Position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 548,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,349 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $47,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 3.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 54.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 13.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Steven Jandrich sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 94,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $10,200,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 469,714 shares of company stock worth $47,657,721. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on INSP. Bank of America cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. BofA Securities cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.38.

NYSE:INSP opened at $111.31 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $40.53 and a 12 month high of $119.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 19.72, a current ratio of 20.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.72 and its 200-day moving average is $81.27.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 69.69% and a negative return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $12.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

